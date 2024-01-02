Jimmy Kimmel threatens to sue "soft-brained wacko" Aaron Rodgers

Did anyone have Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers as the first celebrity feud of 2024?

The late-night funnyman took aim at Rodgers on social media after the New York Jets quarter seemed to link Kimmel with Jeffrey Epstein on The Pat McAfee Show today.

Nearly 200 names connected with Epstein’s sex trafficking conspiracy could be released by a New York judge, according to multiple reports.

“That’s supposed to be coming out soon,” Rodgers said on the ESPN television program. “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, that are really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

Needless to say, Kimmel wasn’t pleased with Rodgers’ comments, taking to X to lambast him. Kimmel called Rodgers a “soft-brained wacko” before threatening to take him to court.

“Dear A**hole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality,” said Kimmel.

“Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court.”

Dear Aasshole: for the record, I’ve not met, flown with, visited, or had any contact whatsoever with Epstein, nor will you find my name on any “list” other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality. Your reckless… https://t.co/p8eug12uiS — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) January 2, 2024

Rodgers’ comments appeared to be in retaliation to a joke Kimmel told on his late-night show last year.

Jimmy Kimmel claims Aaron Rodgers is a “tin foil hatter” for wanting to know the names on the Jeffrey Epstein client list. pic.twitter.com/fZtiULosEM — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) March 2, 2023