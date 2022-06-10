SportsHockey

Jimmy Fallon and Simu Liu let loose at Rangers playoff game (VIDEO)

Jun 10 2022, 4:31 pm
ESPN/Twitter | Simu Liu/Instagram

Simu Liu took his shirt off, while Jimmy Fallon crushed a hot dog and beer in mere seconds (sort of), in what have to be two of the best celebrity performances at an NHL hockey game this season.

Both men were in attendance at Madison Square Garden where they saw the Tampa Bay Lightning take a 3-2 series lead over the New York Rangers.

But long before then, they each entertained the crowd when put on the big screen.

Midway through the second period, the camera panned to Fallon, with The Tonight Show host springing into action. Fallon first dunked a hot dog into his beer, a nod to a viral video from a New York Yankees game in April, before comically devouring it and attempting to chug a beer — with most of it landing on the floor.

Some of it appeared to land on tennis legend John McEnroe, who was sitting in front of Fallon.

Earlier in the game, Liu put on a different kind of show. With the camera on him, the ripped Canadian actor took off his shirt, put on a Rangers one, and whooped it up for the crowd, repeatedly yelling “let’s go!”

“Dear lord why am I like this,” Liu said later on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

