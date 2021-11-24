Nova Scotia's infamous talking Christmas tree makes it to Jimmy Fallon (VIDEO)

Festive Christmas tradition or nightmare fuel?

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia’s polarizing Woody the talking Christmas tree caught late-night host, Jimmy Fallon’s attention.

In his monologue last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fallon joked about the giant tree and its robotic, talking face.

“A very unique Christmas tree display has returned to a mall in Canada,” said Fallon. “Some people think it’s cute while other people think it’s a little creepy.”

He then played a clip of Woody wishing customers at Mic Mac Mall happy holidays.

“Well, now we know what the Christmas episode of Squid Game will look like,” Fallon joked, referencing the creepy, giant robot doll from popular Netflix show Squid Game’s first episode.

An unofficial account for Woody responded to its feature on Fallon on Twitter. “Jimmy Fallon is fine but I haven’t truly made it until I’m on @22_Minutes,” he wrote.

Mic Mac Mall was Woody’s home during the holiday season for 20 years, until it began falling apart and was thrown in the trash in 2006, according to the CBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mic Mac Mall (@mymicmac)

The talking tree is back after 15 years with a new face and still has Canadians talking.

Some were sentimental, even proud about its return.

i want to introduce all my non-Haligonian twitter friends to a hometown hero. meet woody the christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/8zNqfWtZZ9 — the toboggan effect (@_sledman) November 23, 2021

Our local mall Christmas 🎄 nightmare is back after 15 years.

Woody The Talking Christmas Tree pic.twitter.com/oFlm8Z5tmK — Creep Your Socks Off Podcast (@rocketfromthe) November 20, 2021

Others are traumatized.

Therapist: Woody the talking Christmas tree isn’t real, it can’t hurt you Woody the talking Christmas tree: pic.twitter.com/2rcZdgDdtj — Holekage of the Hidden Bussy Village (@CAdreamboy) November 23, 2021

After 15 years my mall brought back a talking Christmas tree named Woody. One pic is from 2005-2006, the other is from today. My fear has been ignited, I’m almost 21. I feel tempted to post this to the lounge knowing it’ll scare them. (It already scares Larcei) pic.twitter.com/9IUAIVDsxw — Xander (@RamenLordXander) November 19, 2021

Holiday Nightmare fuel straight out of Nova Scotia. I present to you, Woody, the talking Christmas Tree. pic.twitter.com/CswJp75k0q — ◊ Cimrai ◊ Dark Mistress (@Cimrai) November 22, 2021

Either way, the tree definitely rings in the holiday season one way or another.