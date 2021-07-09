This dog boarding facility has suites that rival 5-star hotels (PHOTOS)



Vancouver is a city that loves its pets, and we never miss a chance to treat them like one of the family.

What was originally launched as a service to provide pet care and boarding for travellers quickly grew to serve a growing demand for quality pet care from across the Lower Mainland. This was the beginning of Jet Pet Resort near YVR.

Once this concept was a smash success, the leadership team behind Vancouver’s top-rated dog walking service, Release the Hounds, acquired Jet Pet Resort in 2014.

Motivated by a passion for pets and a deep understanding of pet care and behaviour, the new ownership grew and shaped the Richmond location and went on to open new facilities in North Vancouver and Olympic Village.

Vancity has been supporting people in our communities since 1946, like local entrepreneurs. As part of our Made in Vancouver series spotlighting local businesses, we talked to Fay Egan about changing the way we approach pet care.

“The need for quality care in the city,” Egan told Daily Hive when asked about the idea and inspiration behind the business.

“Simply put, we are professional business people who love dogs and cats. Jet Pet lets us combine our love of pets with our passion for business, as we strive to become one of the industries leading pet care providers,” she added.

They offer both dog and cat boarding, daycare services and grooming, and have extensive experience in all avenues. They also offer luxurious boarding suites — from $39 “condos” all the way up to private suites with a full size bed and duvet and pillows, live pet cams and a flat-screen TV — that are more like glamorous hotel suites in a luxury resort.

There’s also indoor play areas with jungle gym type structures and chill areas.

Their areas are much cleaner than your average dog kennel, and they cater to all sizes, breeds, and personalities. They’re a great case study in having a successful idea that works, while always striving to make it the best it can be.

“Every little thing matters,” said Egan. “Do research into all the aid available to you. Tighten up all expenses and go over them regularly. Plan to survive but also how you want to thrive,” she added.

It’s great advice for fellow entrepreneurs in any industry.

Egan attributes great clients, great team, persistence and positivity to the success of Jet Pet, but it’s also in large part to what makes Jet Pet so unique.

“We are confident that prioritizing a dog’s perspective into the forefront of our design has a positive, lasting impact on their experience,” Egan told us. “The Dog Purposeful approach has been custom developed by Jet Pet.”

Together, inspired, inventive, authentic, and tenacious are all important key words that the Jet Pet team puts value into and remembers when making any decision. These core principles are missions to remember, and every small business should have them to know they are on the same page.

There is one more word that Jet Pet Resort always tries to remember and it might just be the most important one — for themselves, their customers, and of course, their dogs. The word is “playful”.

“Life should be fun. We like to laugh. Let’s play!”