Canadian Jesse Palmer is hosting the next season of 'The Bachelor'

If you’re wondering who will take over for Chris Harrison as host on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, look no further than Canadian and former Bachelor Jesse Palmer.

Palmer, a TV broadcaster and former NFL quarterback, was the Bachelor on Season 5 of the show back in 2004. He currently works as an ESPN analyst and host of ABC’s The Ultimate Surfer, but on Tuesday, the network confirmed that he would also be taking on the Bachelor hosting role for Season 26.

Welcome back, @JessePalmerTV! 🌹 Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/f4yb1hnvY4 — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 28, 2021

Palmer shared his excitement at returning to the show, writing on Instagram, “Bachelor Nation- I couldn’t be more thrilled to be home with my @bachelorabc family! Word on the street is it’s pretty AMAZING around here! 🌹🥂.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse James Palmer (@jessepalmer)

The Toronto-born host is only signed on for one season, but is reportedly being considered to continue on with the show, hosting both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Who the Bachelor will be for the upcoming season is still unconfirmed. Notorious reality TV blogger Reality Steve previously said that it would be Greg Grippo from the most recent season of The Bachelorette, while other rumours have the new Bachelor pegged as someone from Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette that premiers next month.

Like the Bachelorette season before it, Young’s season will be hosted by former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristow.