Jersey ads are messing with Stanley Cup patch and fans aren’t happy about it

Hockey fans didn’t need another reason to hate jersey advertisements, but the NHL has given them one.

With the Florida Panthers set to take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final, both teams have released photos of their jerseys featuring a Stanley Cup patch.

The issue is that in an effort to create more room for advertisements, the decision was made to place the patch on the left side. As a result, it looks quite cluttered on both assistant captain and captain jerseys.

Many fans were quick to criticize the NHL for this decision, stating that it would have looked far better on the right side, where it has traditionally been placed. One fan went as far as to get the Stanley Cup logo patched onto the right side of his Panthers jersey, just to prove that it would look better.

Got mine patched up at the arena today and wanted my cup patch on the right. It’s way cleaner! pic.twitter.com/ywaxiYpgBx — Cigar Social Club (@ViceCityPro) May 31, 2023

we had one (1) season of the new Stanley Cup patch looking good 😔 pic.twitter.com/jQjlTGPAaH — Nathan “Grav” (@NathanGraviteh) May 31, 2023

On top of this decision, this year’s Final will also mark the first time in years that the Stanley Cup logo won’t be on the ice. This too is due to advertisements, as the league didn’t want it to interfere with the digital ads that have been on display throughout the entire season.

While Panthers fans may not love the look of these jerseys, the fact they are witnessing a Stanley Cup patch being placed on them at all has to be thrilling. This marks just the second time the organization has gone the distance, with the other coming back in 1996. They will be looking for better results this time around, as they lost that one in four straight to the Colorado Avalanche.

This also marks the second trip to the Stanley Cup Final for the Golden Knights, who went the distance in their inaugural 2017-18 season. They fell short as well, losing to the Washington Capitals in five games. With both teams looking to capture their first Cup in franchise history, this has the makings of a series you don’t want to miss!

As for the jerseys…well, here is what some fans have had to say.

Can we please move the jersey adds to the bottom back or just take them off completely and put them.on the shorts. — Anthonyyy (@APrignoli) May 31, 2023

AutoNation patch is apparently more important than the Stanley Cup one, seriously? Horrendous — OhSureThing (@GetYoShinebox) May 31, 2023

I hate jersey ads — MN State of Hockey (@MinnesotaSOH) May 31, 2023

This is so bad. Ads have ruined it. — j (@helveticagothic) June 2, 2023

The cup patch on the left just to make room for an advertisement is insane. Looks so bad tbh — KG (@Kevin702) June 2, 2023