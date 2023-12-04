Former Rennie advisor joins Squamish Nation's economic development arm

Nch’ḵay̓ Development Corporation announced today it has appointed Jennifer Podmore Russell to a key position in its executive leadership.

Podmore Russell is now the executive vice president of real estate and development for the privately owned company of the Squamish Nation, which uses the entity to manage its assets and economic development interests including the Senakw rental housing development.

Before joining Nch’ḵay̓, she was a short-term director on the company’s board of directors, served as an advisor for Rennie for four years, and was a director for Deloitte for over seven years. As well, she was the founder and managing partner of MPC Intelligence, a research and analytics firm for the new home development industry in Western Canada.

“Jenn’s strategic visionary outlook, paired with her deep understanding of the real estate market and development through a creative mindset, will be an asset as we further refine Nch’ḵay̓’s strategy and approach to real estate development in the greater Vancouver area and Squamish Valley,” said Mindy Wight, CEO of Nch’ḵay̓, in a statement.

Podmore Russell added, “My time on the Board highlighted a desire to channel more of my time and expertise in the real estate sector towards fostering wealth and economic prosperity for the Squamish Nation. I’m thrilled to embrace this new chapter and take on a more impactful role in advancing our shared vision.”

She is taking on a role that was vacated by Shayne Ramsay in May 2023, who left the position upon controversy over his previous leadership role with BC Housing.