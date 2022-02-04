If you’ve ever wanted to get inside the head of Kanye West – or at least try to – an upcoming “documentary event” will help you do just that.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy is set to debut on Netflix Canada this February, showcasing the artist’s formative days, rise to fame, and his life today.

The docu-series held its world premiere virtually at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2022. On February 10, Iconic Events Releasing and TIME Studios will debut Act 1 (Vision) in theatres across the country for a one-day engagement, giving Ye fans an exclusive opportunity to see part of this groundbreaking project before it comes to Netflix.

jeen-yuhs premiers on Netflix on February 16 as part of a three-week event.

The landmark documentary from Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah will be presented in three parts, offering “[a] revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist,” says a press release from Netflix.