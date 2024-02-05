Tragic news for the Spezza family, as Matthew Spezza has died.

Matthew, the younger brother of former NHL player Jason Spezza, was just 37 years old. He died of an “accidental overdose.”

The Pittsburgh Penguins made the sad announcement on behalf of Jason Spezza, who is an assistant general manager with the team.

“On behalf of my family, it is with the heaviest of hearts that I share that my younger brother, Matthew, passed away due to an accidental overdose over the weekend,” Jason Spezza said. “My family and I are heartbroken and ask for privacy during this difficult time.”

Statement from Jason Spezza on the passing of his brother Matthew. pic.twitter.com/h8SYY1rkWT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) February 5, 2024

Born in Mississauga, Ontario Matthew also played high-level hockey, as a goaltender. He played junior hockey in the OHL with multiple teams. He also played a couple years of pro hockey with the Flint Generals of the IHL, last playing during 2008-09 season.

More to come…