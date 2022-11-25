SportsSoccerFIFA World Cup

Japan left origami cranes, spotless dressing room after epic World Cup win

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 25 2022, 6:36 pm
Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports | @FIFAcom/Twitter

Japan is proving to be a winner on and off the field at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Wednesday, Japan upset Germany 2-1 in their opening match — a critical victory as their group also contains another traditional powerhouse, Spain.

But what the Japanese players and their fans are doing off the field is also generating international headlines.

Japan left their dressing room in Doha positively spotless.

They even folded their towels, stacking them in a neat pile.

 

“The [Japanese men’s national soccer team] left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless,” FIFA.com posted on their official Twitter account. “Domo Arigato.”

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, the team also left behind 11 origami cranes and a thank you note.

“With gratitude,” the team said on Twitter, translated from Japanese.

While Japan’s players and staff were tidying up their dressing room, Japanese fans stayed behind to help throw away trash, using plastic garbage bags they brought themselves — just as they did for the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador.

“Many of us Japanese are delighted to be able to come to this stadium. And at this stadium, we witnessed a miracle,” responded one fan from Japan. “As a fan who was able to come, it’s only natural for me to leave such a miraculous place clean. And the miracle players are the same.”

“The Japanese national team and their supporters have always been called good losers, but this time they are good winners,” another fan from Japan responded. “There is a Japanese proverb, ‘When I leave, I will return more beautiful than when I came.’ This proverb comes from the Bushido spirit.”

 

 

