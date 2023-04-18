The leader of Canada’s NDP, Jagmeet Singh, has been spending a bit of time in BC this week, which included a quick visit to one of Coquitlam’s newest cafes.

Ibex Café + Kitchen, which opened in Coquitlam’s Burke Mountain Village back in October, offers impressive views of the Pitt River and Fraser Valley below, as well as coffee, beer, wine, pastries, and savoury eats.

Singh, who was in the Coquitlam area for a Tri-Cities Town Hall this past weekend, clearly caught wind of Ibex’s unique offerings, as he also paid the cafe a visit over the weekend.

Ibex Cafe shared a photo of the visit on its Instagram account, noting that staff members “were in awe” over the politician’s visit. Singh was joined by other members of his team.

“Thank you for coming by and supporting our business,” the cafe said.

Ibex Cafe + Kitchen is located at 3537 Princeton Avenue.