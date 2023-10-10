IWG opening 13 co-working office locations across Canada

At a time when the co-working office business model is facing immense post-pandemic headwinds, IWG, previously known as Regus, has major plans to expand across Canada.

The company will open 13 new locations with a combined total floor area of 168,000 sq ft.

This includes opening six new HQ-branded locations in Edmonton, Regina, Winnipeg, London, and Quebec City, four Regus-branded locations in Burnaby, Mississauga, Woodbridge, and Markham, and three Space-branded locations in Surrey, Montreal, and Halifax.

According to the company, its growth is being propelled by firms that are downsizing their spatial needs due to the continued practice of semi-remote work.

“Traditional office space has been greatly impacted by a term we have coined as the Great Lease Resignation,” said Wayne Berger, CEO of IWG Americas, in a statement.

“Companies are downsizing their own footprint, and shifting to more flexible spaces and short-term agreements to better accommodate the emergence of hybrid working, providing their teams with a network of locations from which to work. The role of IWG is to partner with landlords and investors to build that network for them.”

IWG posted its highest-ever half-year revenue and opened 400 locations worldwide over the first six months of this year. It has plans to add an additional 1,000 locations across the globe over the coming year.

This is at odds with competitor WeWork’s trajectory, which indicated this past summer it has “substantial doubt” it can remain in business, and therefore is at risk of bankruptcy.

These are IWG’s latest 13 announced new locations across Canada: