It's official: Playoffs begin on Sunday for Canucks

After days of speculation, we now know when the Vancouver Canucks will begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 1 of the Canucks best-of-seven series against the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena is set for Sunday at 7 pm PT, Sportsnet confirmed this evening.

I guess it's official. Game 1 for #Canucks and #Preds is Sunday at 7pm PT. pic.twitter.com/X7zg8LkEka — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) April 19, 2024

It’ll be the second game of a doubleheader on Sportsnet, with the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche playing the early game.

The remainder of the first-round schedule is expected to be revealed later tonight.

The NHL’s regular season comes to a close tonight, with the playoffs starting on Saturday with two games: New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes (2 pm PT) and Toronto Maple Leafs vs Boston Bruins (5 pm PT).

There are four games in total on Sunday, starting with the Tampa Bay Lightning vs Florida Panthers (9:30 am PT) and Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers (12 pm PT), prior to the Colorado-Winnipeg and Nashville-Vancouver games.