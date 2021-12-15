Local Italian restaurant offers 50% off all bottles of wine every hump day

One of the great things about living in a diverse, cosmopolitan city like Vancouver is you don’t need to go far to feel like you’re somewhere else. One of the best pathways to the rest of the world? Through food.

You don’t need to board a plane to Rome or Naples because BiBo Pizzeria Con Cucina — a foodie gem nestled in the city’s west side neighbourhood of Kitsilano — is a delicious taste of Italy this side of the Atlantic.

BiBo’s wood-fired pizzas and authentic pasta dishes couldn’t be more of a match for cozy nights out this season. And if you need more of an incentive, the restaurant is offering 50% off all bottles of wine on Wednesdays — a nice hump day boost to get us through the week.

You’ll have a selection of reds and whites to choose from, including bottles from BiBo’s own label, made with grapes grown on the owner’s property in Gavi in Piedmont, a region in Italy. The wines are produced in Italy before being shipped over to Vancouver, where they perfectly complement the BiBo menu.

Order a bottle of red Montepulciano d’Abruzzo to pair with their gnocchi bolognese ragu, or opt for a bottle of white Gavi di Gavi wine to enjoy with a prosciutto e funghi pizza. The restaurant has been importing the Gavi di Gavi variety for a while now, but soon they’ll also be importing a red, just in time for the holidays. The Barbera Sant’ Andrea variety comes from the Marina Coppi vineyards, which is owned by Francesco Bellocchio, the nephew of the famous cyclist Fausto Coppi and a childhood friend of BiBo owner Andrea Bini.

In addition to its wine deals, the restaurant is also rolling out a new cocktail menu. Crafted by a professional Italian bartender, the 30-plus new cocktails include Italian aperitivo favourites, as well as international mainstays, like a classic martini.

Start your meal off with a Venetian Spritz, made with Select Aperitivo, prosecco, and soda, or opt for an Aperol Spritz, a slightly sweet and bitter orange drink that has become particularly popular this side of the pond in recent years. All of BiBo’s cocktails are created to pair well with their food, like the classic margherita pizza (one of their gourmet pizza options) or the ravioli alla piemontese.

To complete the experience, BiBo is also providing live entertainment on Thursdays. Join them for a performance by vibrant Italian singer Andrea Balducci, as well as half-off all cocktails — it’s the kind of happy hour that’ll make you feel like you’re in a completely different part of the world.

BiBo Pizzeria Con Cucina is located at 1835 West 4th Avenue, at the intersection of West 4th and Burrard. Join them Wednesdays for half-off bottles of wine and Thursdays for live entertainment and half-off cocktails.

Visit their website to view the full menu and to make a reservation.

Address: 1835 West 4th Avenue

Phone: 604-568-6177

Instagram