Opinion: Ironworkers Memorial Bridge should be replaced with an eight-lane crossing

Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Alistair Vigier, who is the CEO of ClearwayLaw, a lawyer ratings website, and editor of AdvocateDaily.com.

The 1960-built Ironworkers Memorial Bridge linking the North Shore to the rest of Metro Vancouver has long outlived its purpose. With traffic congestion that has escalated to outrageous levels, it’s clear that an upgrade to a modern bridge structure with eight vehicle lanes — up from the existing configuration of six vehicle lanes — is overdue.

Every day, commuters face a frustrating conundrum. The bridge, part of the Highway 1 route and one of the two only fixed road links to the North Shore, now seems to hinder instead of aiding movement. The clock ticks mercilessly as time drains away in gridlock.

Time is money and idling is environmental damage, and both are being wasted in heaps on this outdated bridge.

During a Greater Vancouver Board of Trade event this past spring, BC Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Rob Fleming suggested a replacement of the bridge will eventually be needed. The probable solution for the North Shore is a new bridge crossing the Burrard Inlet, rather than a tunnel.

Although the bridge is still in “reasonable condition,” it is not equipped for the massive growth in population that has taken place on the North Shore since it was built more than six decades ago when Metro Vancouver’s entire population was barely 800,000 residents. In fact, this bridge was completed the following year after the opening of the George Massey Tunnel, which is now set to be replaced by the end of this decade with a wider eight-lane replacement crossing — up from the existing four lanes.

Over that time, both the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and Lions Gate Bridge are also seeing growing strain from vehicle traffic volumes to the Sea to Sky corridor — Squamish, Whistler, and Pemberton — and BC Ferries’ Horseshoe Ferry Terminal linking Metro Vancouver with Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast.

Minister Fleming emphasized the need for collaboration with local cities and mayors to move this forward at some point in the future.

In the meantime, the provincial government is considering ways to expedite travel to Whistler from Vancouver, likely with a rapid bus system.

I am calling on all three North Shore mayors — West Vancouver, North Vancouver City, and North Vancouver District — to prioritize the replacement of the Ironworkers Bridge with an eight-lane modern-day bridge, in addition to pushing forward with SkyTrain to the North Shore, and not merely light rail transit (LRT) or bus rapid transit (BRT).

Safety considerations of Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

The bridge’s age adds another layer to this complex situation. Structural deterioration is an uninvited guest that comes with age. Maintenance costs are escalating. Taxpayers’ money, rather than being invested in creating better infrastructures or improving public services, is used to patch up this relic of the past.

Safety, another paramount concern, is at stake here. Old infrastructure, like any worn-out entity, can be unpredictable and unsafe. With each passing day, the bridge stands as a potential risk, the magnitude of which could be immense. As many people know, the bridge collapsed once before, leading to the tragic death of 18 bridge construction workers, which is how the crossing gained its name.

Fixed road links to the North Shore — and effectively also to the Sea to Sky Corridor and Sunshine Coast — must be resilient and reliable in the event of emergencies, including wildfires for evacuations and post-earthquake response and recovery. Imagine the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge and Lions Gate Bridge being completely unusable following an earthquake, and what would mean to the North Shore and other communities that rely on it.

The outdated bridge also hampers economic activities. North Vancouver’s connection with other commercial hubs is weakened by this persistent bottleneck. Local businesses are crying out, seeing potential profits dissolve in the river below. Jobs are lost, opportunities missed, and economic growth stunted.

It’s hard not to see an eight-lane replacement as a good thing. A bridge that can handle the capacity, reduce congestion, and stand the test of time. An investment that can help the North Shore regain its footing in the real estate market and kickstart economic growth.

For those that are concerned about the cost of building a new bridge, one must remember the costs already being paid: lost time, decreased safety, reduced real estate value, and stifled economic growth. Compared to these, the cost of building a new bridge is a worthwhile expense.

Jova Xu, a realtor, told me that North Vancouver’s real estate is a market where every square foot counts. One’s commute, once a minor factor, is now critical in the decision-making process.

No one wants to start their day stalled in traffic, trapped on a bridge. This reality is driving prospective homeowners away, limiting the North Shore’s real estate market’s potential.

The future of North Vancouver

The Ironworkers Memorial Bridge, once a symbol of progress, now stands as a symbol of stagnation. It’s an emblem of a bygone era, a reminder of how the world used to be. Change is needed, and it is needed now.

The decision to replace the bridge will shape the future of North Vancouver. It’s a step towards a more connected, prosperous, and livable city.

In the end, the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge has served us well, but it’s time to let it rest. The North Shore and Metro Vancouver as a whole deserve infrastructure that suits its needs, not one that holds it back. A new bridge could be the key to unlock the city’s potential. Let’s not miss the boat on this one. The time for an eight-lane bridge is now.