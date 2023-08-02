Iranian international students complain of delays bringing spouses to Canada

Tara Javaheri and her husband Alireza Mehrabadi have been waiting more than eight months for his spousal visa application to be approved. (Submitted)

A group of Iranian international students are concerned about lengthy delays for spousal visas to bring their partners to Canada, and say the uncertainty and stress is impacting both their relationships and their studies.

Vancouver-based Tara Javaheri has been waiting more than eight months for an answer about her husband Alireza Mehrabadi’s visa application, and knows some who’ve been waiting even longer.

“We pictured doing this together,” she told Daily Hive. “Canada is a very good country, there are lots of good opportunities. But I want to build this with my husband.”

She’s studying law enforcement at the Justice Institute of BC, and submitted the application for Mehrabadi to join her in November 2022. She watched as some of her classmates applied after her and welcomed their spouses before her — including one classmate from India whose husband was approved after only a two-month wait.

As she’s waited for word on her husband’s application, she discovered many other international students from Iran are facing lengthy delays too. About 30 of them have created a group on chat site Telegram to support each other.

The students are all over Canada, from BC to Ontario to Quebec to New Brunswick, and some of their spouses are applying for an open work permit whereas others are just applying for a visitor visa. Everyone in the group submitted their application between December 2021 and January 2023.

“It seems like they have forgotten about the last applications. We really don’t know,” Javaheri said.

When Javaheri applied, she saw online there was an estimated three-month processing time on Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada’s website. That estimated processing time has now jumped to 14 months, and IRCC communications advisor Jeffrey MacDonald said it’s not a guarantee.

“IRCC deals with thousands of applications from people from around the world every day. We are committed to a fair and non-discriminatory application of immigration procedures,” he said. “We take this responsibility seriously.”

Javaheri wonders if the tense political situation in Iran means applications from her country are taking longer to be reviewed. She also knows some others may not risk going back after demonstrations here in Canada, and may be targeted if they return.

Javaheri just counts herself lucky she doesn’t have kids.

“There are three people who haven’t seen their children for about a year,” she said. “We have talked to our MPs, and they just say you need to wait. But they really don’t know how hard it is to wait.”

All Iranian nationals need a visa to enter Canada — even if it’s just a visit for tourism purposes. Spouses of individuals studying in Canada can apply for a visitor visa, or they could be eligible for an open work permit that will be valid as long as their partner’s study permit lasts.

“We continue to facilitate family reunification and welcome Iranian applicants, both temporary and permanent, to Canada through our programs and special measures,” MacDonald said. “Iranian nationals who wish to enter Canada must apply for a visa, and applicants are subject to standard considerations during the screening process.”

He added the government can’t comment on specific cases due to privacy rules, but encouraged those waiting to use the government’s application status tracker.

Javaheri just wants an answer about whether or not her husband can join her, because being apart and not knowing when they can see each other is too difficult.

“I cannot focus here, he cannot focus there,” she said. “Sometimes I think maybe I should forget about … all the effort to get here and go back to be with my family.”