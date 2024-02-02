iPhone's latest safety features are key for BC backcountry adventures

While many of us get out into BC’s abundant nature to disconnect from our phones, Apple’s latest technology in its newest iPhone models offers some new safety features that may pique the interest of backcountry enthusiasts.

Satellite connectivity allows users to call for help without cell coverage

The biggest advance for iPhone 14 and 15 models is that they come with satellite connectivity in addition to typical cellular capabilities. Satellite phones, often used by backcountry skiers, sailors, and more, connect to satellites orbiting the Earth and can transmit text and voice information from remote locations not covered by cell towers.

Serious adventurers often shell out hundreds on separate satellite phones to stay connected in case of an emergency in the BC mountains. But with the latest iPhones, hikers, skiers, and climbers are able to do it all from their regular cellphone.

iPhone users can use the Emergency SOS feature to contact emergency services as long as they point their iPhones toward the nearest satellite. The phone coaches the user through the process, prompting them to use satellite connectivity when outside of cellular or WiFi coverage.

The phone sends the user’s health data as well as their GPS coordinates to emergency responders. The feature is available in Canada as well as Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the UK, and the US.

While iPhone users won’t be able to send casual text messages using satellite connectivity, they can send their location via satellite in the Find My app so friends and family know their latest whereabouts.

Crash detection

Going off-grid for backcountry adventures often starts well before the trailhead. BC drivers typically leave cell coverage behind when they’re on the highway.

IPhone 14 and later come with crash detection, meaning phones will automatically call 911 if it detects a severe crash and the user is unresponsive. Now that satellite connectivity is available, the phone will try to push the message through even if there’s no cellular coverage.

After contacting emergency services, the phone also sends a message to the user’s emergency contacts they’ve listed in their Medical ID.

Apple Watch detects falls and helps hikers find their way back

Adventurers with an Apple Watch can extend the safety and mapping features Apple is rolling out. The wrist devices come with fall detection, which is similar to crash detection. When kept close to an iPhone (or on its own if the watch is cellular enabled), an Apple Watch will contact emergency services if it detects a hard fall and the user is unresponsive for 60 seconds.

Already, some mountain bikers say the feature could be life-saving — especially in cases where they couldn’t move after the fall.

Another feature of the Apple Watch is the Compass app, where users can add waypoints to help them find their way back to camp even without service. The watch can also let a user know where the nearest point of cellular connection was — of any carrier — to make a 911 call.

Getting out to BC’s backcountry is one of the most thrilling parts of living here. It does come with risks, however, and knowing your device’s safety features could help you make smart choices on your next adventure.