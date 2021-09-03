We asked UBC students to give us the inside scoop on yummy eats around campus

This article is part of a national campaign for Interac.

One of the things we love about Vancouver is the city’s always-evolving food scene, with something to suit every taste preference and budget.

Whether it’s a coffee (and a freshly baked pastry) to go or a sit-down meal you’re after, there’s sure to be cafes and restaurants nearby with menu items to match your cravings. But have you ever considered the many foodie destinations located at the University of British Columbia (UBC)?

To shine a light on the delicious foods available in and around UBC ahead of the return to campus this fall, we asked UBC students to share their top-rated must-eats. Here’s what they said and why each appetizing item is worth trying.

On UBC’s University Boulevard, students and visitors alike can refuel with a bite at Loafe Café, a spot that claims on Instagram to be “changing campus food forever.” On the menu, you’ll find everything from handcrafted sandwiches to fresh salads and locally roasted coffee.

Kana Shimada, a Bachelor of International Economics student at UBC, tells Daily Hive the avocado toast from Loafe Café is a must-eat treat. “Their smashed avocado on sourdough bread with balsamic glaze is a perfect match. It’s a delicious, simple, and healthy meal that you can find on campus,” she says.

“Not only delicious, but it’s also only $9.95 for this high-quality meal!”

Also situated on University Boulevard but next to the Student Nest is Browns Crafthouse, a casual eatery with a local focus that serves up house-made food and cocktails, along with a selection of Western Canadian wine and craft beer.

Fourth-year UBC student Effie Kao is majoring in Speech Sciences and says Browns Crafthouse is a must-try hangout spot on campus with a “lively and upbeat” environment. “Their pizzas have a crispy thin crust with flavourful toppings,” she notes.

Kao says she can already tell she will be “going there lots this upcoming school year” and mentions the big-screen TVs, which make it a good place to watch sports and “catch up with friends over a drink.”

Jamjar Canteen is renowned for using fresh, local ingredients and cooking Lebanese food with love. The eatery’s UBC location along University Boulevard — complete with outdoor seating — is no exception.

Arjav Shah, a student pursuing his Master of Engineering in Civil, Structural, and Earthquake specialization at UBC, has spent time discovering great eats around campus with his partner, Aishwerya Kapoor, a Simon Fraser University (SFU) graduate. Together, they recommend Jamjar’s brown rice bowl with falafel, which you can order for yourself using contactless Interac Debit.

Kapoor says it’s a “Lebanese delicacy so flavourful that it is impossible to resist!” She adds, “You can load it with all kinds of veggies for a healthy and nutritious lunch. The aroma attracts you towards it, even if you just pass by the shop!”

What began with a home ice cream machine in 2011, Rain or Shine Ice Cream is now is thriving ice cream business in Vancouver. The artisanal ice creamery is best known for its menu of fresh, homemade, and seasonal flavours, all of which can be experienced at its UBC location.

Shah and Kapoor recommend this foodie haven — “even after a hefty lunch.” Kapoor’s personal favourite? The malted milk chocolate ice cream. “Homemade honeycomb (free of corn syrup) is coated in 70% dark chocolate and mixed into a Belgian milk chocolate base,” she tells us.

“We were so addicted that we would get takeout pints while schooling from home during the pandemic, just to get the feel of being on campus!”

UBC’s Alma Mater Society (AMS) owns and operates several food outlets, which see profits go back to students through the form of clubs, services, and programs. Blue Chip Cafe, located on the first floor of the Nest building, is among these outlets, dishing up specialty barista drinks, treats, and sandwiches.

Divyakshi Nath, a fourth-year Political Science and International Relations student, says the “red velvet bread from Blue Chip” is among the must-eat foods on campus at UBC. She describes the bread as an “underrated food.”

Nath continues, “I think having the courage to try new foods is most important.” She says while “it may cost you $10 for a meal,” you gain “the power to make recommendations to people.”

