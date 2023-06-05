BC just got a brand-new instant lottery game and you can win up to $50,000

There’s some good news for lottery players in BC: the province just got a brand-new instant lottery game based on Days of Wonder’s Ticket to Ride.

If you aren’t familiar, Ticket to Ride is a board game where players compete in a railway network map-style setting to claim routes, join cities, and build the longest rail line. It’s so popular it has sold over 10 million copies across 50 countries.

The British Columbia Lottery Corporation announced the launch of the new game on Monday. Players can win a prize of $50,000 and a wild card bonus, with a single ticket costing only $3.

The odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.9, which is already quite encouraging.

“As summer travel plans kick into gear, the $3 ticket takes British Columbians on a trip across Canada with colourful, Pollard Banknote-designed artwork that echoes the look and feel of the board game,” BCLC officials wrote in a press release. “Leveraging the ever-popular lucky lines play mechanic; players embark on a cross-country adventure to reveal all four numbers within the same-coloured rail line.”

It says the wild card bonus also provides players with an extra chance for a cash prize.

“We are delighted to offer British Columbians a brand new way to experience the fun and the spirit of Ticket to Ride this summer,” said Erin Neoh, senior product specialist for Instant Games at BCLC, discussing the new addition to BCLC’s Scratch & Win portfolio.

Brad Thompson, vice president of sales and marketing at Pollard Banknote, said he’s confident that British Columbians will embrace the thrill of this exciting new game.

Are you ready to try out your luck? 👀