Instagram appears to go down as posts and stories fail to refresh

Many Instagram users experienced an outage on Tuesday as posts, stories, and reels failed to load.

For many users, the app displayed an error message saying something went wrong when they scroll to further content.

Downdetector, a website that flags when other sites go down, reported a massive spike in outage reports for Instagram Tuesday morning.

Users also took to Twitter to complain about the Instagram outage.

me watching the red error bar pop up every second #instagramdown

pic.twitter.com/TwusWIEhFG — Tyler Ainsworth (@V3ntor3) March 29, 2022

Is it me or is Instagram down again ? 😄#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/asVJqH0vbl — angelina🧚🏻‍♀️ (@billiemylegend) March 29, 2022

Me running to Twitter to make sure Instagram is down and my account isn’t hacked pic.twitter.com/ByMzDPBAyh — 🙂 (@af1313af) March 29, 2022

Later on Tuesday morning Instagram appeared to right itself. Neither Instagram nor Meta, the company that owns Instagram, have issued an official statement.