News

Instagram appears to go down as posts and stories fail to refresh

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Mar 29 2022, 5:23 pm
Instagram appears to go down as posts and stories fail to refresh
wichayada suwanachun/Shutterstock

Many Instagram users experienced an outage on Tuesday as posts, stories, and reels failed to load.

For many users, the app displayed an error message saying something went wrong when they scroll to further content.

Downdetector, a website that flags when other sites go down, reported a massive spike in outage reports for Instagram Tuesday morning.

Instagram down

Downdetector.com

Users also took to Twitter to complain about the Instagram outage.

Later on Tuesday morning Instagram appeared to right itself. Neither Instagram nor Meta, the company that owns Instagram, have issued an official statement.

Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT