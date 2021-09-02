This innovative new treatment is designed to combat hair loss

It’s incredible the confidence that can be derived from having a luscious set of locks — but as we age, maintaining a thick mane can be challenging.

Hair loss can be caused by a plethora of things, including conditions like alopecia, stress, genetics, and scarring.

“Dealing with hair loss is a very stressful situation that can affect a person on many levels, physically and emotionally,” says Luis Mañon, the owner and founder of SMP Hair Vancouver.

Luis heads a local studio in Vancouver’s Granville area that specializes in an innovative Scalp Micropigmentation (SMP) treatment that aims to help those struggling with hair loss. According to Luis, the procedure has the potential to be “life-changing.”

The unique treatment, which is a form of scalp tattoo that involves placing tiny deposits of pigment within the dermal layer of the skin, means patients can say goodbye to self-consciously wearing hats or to using ineffective products.

“The liberty, relief, and freedom that comes with this procedure are priceless,” Luis tells us. “Those who decide to get [this treatment] done will regain any confidence lost as a result of hair loss. That means feeling great in their own skin and loving what they see in the mirror.”

As a skilled practitioner, Luis is able to apply natural-looking pigment to his patient’s scalps that replicate the appearance of real shaven hair or that make hair seem fuller.

For many clients, like A Khaira, the treatment has been a real self-esteem booster.

“I have no words that will explain how I feel after getting SMP from Luis at SMP Hair Vancouver,” says Khaira. “I realized I had lost my confidence and wouldn’t even answer the door before reaching for a hat. I found Luis online, saw the work he had done, and was amazed. I haven’t worn a hat since my fourth session. It looks like a fresh haircut with a fade.”

Given the deeply personal nature of hair loss and the various looks that can be achieved using the treatment, SMP Hair Vancouver offers a range of services tailored to the personal need of each client — whether that means rebuilding a receding hairline or concealing a scar due to a hair transplant.

The procedure is safe, non-invasive, and doesn’t cause any scarring. “It also has that feeling of immediate gratification because the results show right away,” adds Luis.

He was drawn towards opening SMP Hair Vancouver because it presented a unique opportunity to make a positive impact on people’s lives.

For years he’d searched for a business venture to dedicate himself to. When he discovered SMP, he did everything he could to learn, get certified, and become an expert, knowing that it was a path towards helping others. Now, he hosts monthly training sessions to teach people who might be considering a career path in the industry.

So far, SMP has helped thousands of Vancouverites — and people around the world — toss their hair loss troubles aside for good.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformation within my clients,” says Luis.

“I decided to do SMP with Luis and even just after the first session, my confidence improved drastically. After three sessions, I am the most confident I’ve ever been in my life,” says Nina Lahiri. “I can part my hair in any direction without having to worry about appearance. [Luis] is incredibly talented, patient, caring, and very friendly.”

All clients are eligible for a free consultation. In most cases, these consultations are conducted in-person; however, they can also be done over WhatsApp, SMS, email, or FaceTime if preferred.

“Many people still don’t know about Scalp Micropigmentation. It’s my goal to spread the word,” says Luis. “I know that this procedure has the potential to truly change people’s lives.”

To learn more about SMP Hair Vancouver or to book a free consultation, visit smphair.ca and submit your request or contact the studio at 778-986-8970.