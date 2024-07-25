Be the first to live in one of Okanagan’s fastest-selling communities

It’s one of Canada’s fastest-growing regions, and it’s not hard to see why! The Okanagan sits at the idyllic juncture of lake-side living, mountain escape, and wine country.

In the winter, you can enjoy world-class skiing and other winter activities. In the summer, you can choose between spending the day at a vineyard, scaling the local mountains, practicing your swing at over 30 local golf courses, or unwinding at the lake.

It’s a vacation year-round, so if you want to live here; we get it. And we have good news!

Penticton is welcoming a brand-new master-planned community, and the Innovation District stands out as the most significant project in the Okanagan. Located in the centre of the city, directly across the street from Penticton Regional Hospital, this new community is situated only 10 minutes from either Okanagan Lake or Skaha Lake.

Remarkably, this buzzworthy Okanagan community is now also the most successful. According to developers, more people bought a home at Innovation District over its recent VIP launch weekend than any other Okanagan project in 2024.

Here’s everything that makes this new community so unique. Warning: Side effects may include wanting to move immediately.

The community

The Innovation District will span 10 acres and deliver 1,500 homes along with restaurants, cafes, medical services and clinics, offices, childcare and more. Walkability is key to the neighbourhood’s design, and we’re here for it!

Outside this urban village, everything you could want is within a 10-minute bike ride. Really! Head down to Main Street for a little shopping or an afternoon pint. If you’ve been stuck inside all day, the famed Naramata Bench along Okanagan Lake is only a short drive away.

Innovation District also has e-bike stations located within the development, so you can easily grab a ride and cruise the city’s extensive (and protected) bike lane network!

The amenities

Of course, there’s plenty to enjoy without needing to leave home. The interiors are outfitted with the highest quality finishes and common spaces include a state-of-the-art gym, co-working areas with a podcast room, as well as a Central Plaza with public wifi! The development is bordered by Ellis Creek and connected by multiple walkways, parks, and streets for easy evening strolls.

The Innovation District’s first residential building will also feature Penticton’s very first rooftop oasis! Invite your friends and family for a summer potluck and make use of the multiple BBQ stations. Enjoy the view of bustling streets and sparkling lakes while you watch the sun dip over the mountains and raise your glass to another day in paradise.

The Okanagan

Being able to call this Okanagan community home is a perk in and of itself. Penticton brings together the best of urbanity and outdoor fun. With a lower cost of living compared to cities like Vancouver, your dollar goes further in the Okanagan. Not to mention that getting to the beach or hitting the trails after a day at the (home) office takes only a matter of minutes.

If you travel a lot for work — you’re in luck! Penticton is considered one of Canada’s premier Zoomtowns thanks to its regional airport with daily flights to Vancouver and Calgary. It’s everything you need for work and play, all in one spot. Now you can spend less time getting places, and more time enjoying where you are.

Be the first!

We told you you’d want to move! Well, there’s no need to contain your excitement, because Nikola will be the first building available in this new Okanagan community, and it’s available now! With homes starting from $279,000, a low 10% deposit requirement, and smart co-buying options, it’s easy to purchase your home or investment property.

This building will span six storeys and offer 127 homes ranging from studios to 3-bedroom condos. The architecture is a nod to Scandinavian design with a modern and minimalist feel. The Nikola building is adjacent to Ellis Creek, so being among the first in the Innovation District means you’ll be closest to the parks and trails.

Live here, and you’ll never ‘need’ a vacation again!

Register online for updates about the Innovation District and be the first to invest in Nikola.