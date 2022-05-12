Russian influencer faces deportation from Indonesia after nude photos with sacred tree

A Russian influencer decided it was going to be a good idea to pose nude next to a sacred tree in Bali, Indonesia, and is now dealing with the consequences of her actions.

Alina Fazleeva, 28, and her husband Amdrei Fazleeva, 36, are both facing deportation after posting the nude shoot on Instagram. The tree featured in the photos is a very large Banyan in a temple in Bali’s scenic Tabanan district.

It is reportedly 700 years old.

Alina Fazleeva will be deported from Indonesia for this nude photo on a 700-year-old banyan tree at a temple in Tabanan district of Bali. pic.twitter.com/A5pHRXtscI — Colorful Stories (@ColorfulFiction) May 7, 2022

Following public backlash for the post, the influencer, also known as @Alina_Yogi, issued multiple apologies on Instagram. She posted a photo of herself and her husband dressed modestly, bowing down and praying next to the Banyan tree.

Fazleeva also shared an image of herself with her hands folded, and an apologetic expression on her face to express regret, with her 28,000 followers.

“I apologize to all Balinese and Indonesian people. I regret my actions. I’m so embarrassed; I didn’t mean to offend you in any way,” the self-identified yogi said, adding that she had “absolutely no knowledge of this place.”

She further clarified that after the callout, she prayed and “went straight to the police station to explain this incident and apologize.”

“I appeal to my friends and all the guests of Bali,” the influencer pleaded. “I unknowingly made a big mistake for which I regret, and I want to tell you so that you don’t repeat it.”

But this was not enough. A deportation order was issued for the couple by Balinese governor Wayan Koster, who met with them on May 6, alongside immigration officers.

“We prioritize protecting culture and honouring the dignity of Bali instead of tolerating acts that fail to safeguard the island and damage the image of Bali tourism,” Koster said in a press meeting, local media reported.

The incident happened just days after Jeffrey Craigen, a Vancouver-based influencer, was deported from Indonesia for a similar offence.

Craigen, who describes himself as s “mind and body healer,” had posted a video of himself attempting the ceremonial Maori Haka dance in the nude atop the Gunung Batur mountain, which is an active volcano site and one of cultural significance for the people of Bali.

He later posted a video saying he did not intend to disrespect Maori culture and was simply “expressing himself.”

Instead of apologizing, Craigen influencer doubled down on his “haters” for inhibiting his child-like freedom and implied that they were not doing what Jesus would have wanted by criticizing him.