Where my prose at? Indigo & TikTok launch #BookTok book club

Your next four months? Fully booked!

Indigo & TikTok announced the perfect partnership this morning in the form of a monthly #BookTok book club, starting today and running until August.

BookTok, started by @caitsbooks in 2020, is a community within TikTok, focused on books and literature. After Cait’s first post went viral, it inspired more creators to begin posting.

“#BookTok is a global phenomenon with more than 50 billion global views and an ever-growing community that inspires users to enjoy literature in all its forms,” said Nadia Niccoli, Head of Marketing at TikTok Canada.

“As a platform that helps readers discover emerging authors, partnering with a major retailer like Indigo is an opportunity for new voices to reach fans on a worldwide scale.”

The movement has had a significant impact on the book business, resulting in incredible success stories for authors and fueling the book industry’s growth. According to NPD, adult fiction titles are up 7 percent for the first quarter, which they attribute to #BookTok.

In a podcast, NDP Industry Analyst Kristen McLean and Insights Manager Brenna Connor discussed the rising sales impact of the TikTok movement. A group of featured authors saw their cumulative print sales increase from nine million units in 2020 to 20 million units in 2021.

The in-app content is a great way to get book recommendations from other readers, and offers an opportunity for people to engage with one another.

Indigo & TikTok’s virtual book club is kicking off today with Iron Widow by Xiron Jay Xhao. Xiron is a first generation immigrant from small-town China, and a recent graduate of Vancouver’s Simon Fraser University. Iron Widow, published by Penguin Teen Canada, is their debut novel, a blend of Chinese history and mecha science fiction for young adult readers.

Fans can discover each month’s content in-app, which will include features, creator content, the opportunity to submit questions to the author, and more.

In celebration of this month’s book pick, Indigo will be hosting an in-person event at their Metrotown location on Thursday, May 26 with Xiran, and will be streaming the Q&A live on their TikTok account.

“Indigo, Chapters, and Coles bookstores are Canada’s central hub for the booklover community. Partnering with TikTok is a natural fit, as readers look to both Indigo and #BookTok to help find their next great read,” said Alison Lawler-Dean, Indigo’s VP of Marketing.

Popular #BookTok recommendations are available on the Indigo website and through curated #BookTok displays in stores. For more information, and to stay up to date with each month’s book pick, follow Indigo on TikTok.