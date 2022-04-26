Indigo opens 1,300 sq ft beauty and wellness shop inside Robson store

After two years of non-stop stress and strife, we could all use a little bit of extra pampering and self-care right about now — perfect timing, then, for Indigo to open a first-of-its-kind beauty and wellness shop inside their flagship store at 1033 Robson Street.

Mark your calendar, because grand opening celebrations are scheduled for the weekend of April 30.

“Our beauty and wellness business has seen consistent, increased customer demand as the self-care category continues to grow throughout and beyond the pandemic,” said Katharine Poulter, Indigo’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“This shop is a natural extension of our existing book, beauty and wellness business. We know that our customers turn to us for information and resources, as well as curated products, to help them live their lives on purpose.”

The carefully curated 1,300-square-foot space is filled with top picks from popular beauty, health and personal care brands. Experts are on hand to give recommendations and answer questions about books, fitness gear, makeup, skincare products and more. Later this year, a range of in-store events and classes for Plum Plus members will be held in the beauty and wellness shop.

“We’re excited to offer the Vancouver community an elevated in-shop experience and an even broader assortment of brands to support them on their wellness journey. Whether they’re just starting out or are seasoned beauty and wellness shoppers, there’s something for everyone,” Poulter said.

Shoppers seeking essentials for their self-care routines will find a huge array of covetable brands to choose from.

The Detox Market reviews more than 10,000 products each year but recommends only about 800 of them. To earn the seal of approval from these green-beauty experts, a product must perform well, be made of pure ingredients and be cruelty-free. Plus it cannot contain anything from their banned ingredients list.

Three Ships uses all-natural ingredients sustainably sourced from plants in their skincare products.

Blume was founded by two sisters on a mission to smash taboos surrounding puberty and periods. Their body and skincare products contain no alcohol, silicone, parabens or sulfates.

Patchology has an innovative gel or face mask to help fix puffy eyes, dry lips, clogged pores, dull-looking skin and more.

Beauty-tech brand Foreo makes clever products such as the Iris eye massager, the Issa toothbrush and the Luna: a tiny waterproof device that uses silicone bristles and T-Sonic massage to cleanse and rejuvenate the skin.

These brands and countless others can be found in the new beauty and wellness shop at Indigo or online.