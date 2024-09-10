More than 1,600 new affordable rental homes are coming to British Columbia, on and off reserves, to meet the needs of Indigenous people who face a greater need for affordable housing.

Members of the Kwantlen, Katzie, and Semiahmoo First Nations gathered at Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association in Surrey Tuesday morning, where the Minister of Housing, Ravi Kahlon, was alongside Margaret Pfoh, CEO of the Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA), and other stakeholders to celebrate the significant investments and Indigenous-led initiatives.

The ministry said that the 1,600 new homes will be in addition to more than 1,500 homes already serving or soon serving Indigenous families, elders, individuals, and people with disabilities.

It’s part of a first-in-Canada initiative to fund on-reserve housing, the Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund (IHF). The provinces have allocated $1.7 billion to the fund, which is being administered by BC Housing.

Stakeholders called it an unprecedented collaboration in Surrey and a significant step towards reconciliation. They expressed excitement that these homes would soon serve the community’s needs.

“The development of these 1,600 new homes is a crucial response to the housing crisis facing Indigenous communities, especially in Surrey, home to BC’s fastest-growing urban Indigenous population. Thanks to the support of the Indigenous Housing Fund, these homes will not only provide affordable housing but also serve as spaces for cultural connection, healing, and community,” said Kyla Painter, executive director of the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association.

The units will include 667 on-reserve homes for First Nations members and 995 off-reserve homes for Indigenous people. They will be located throughout BC, including the Fraser Region Aboriginal Friendship Centre Association in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood, which is set to receive funding for 65 units for Indigenous families and Elders in the city, near transit and other resources.

“There is a growing need for culturally supportive housing both on and off reserve throughout BC,” said AHMA CEO Margaret Pfoh. “The IHF allows AHMA members and First Nations to continue the critically important work of providing housing and services for those most in need of a safe place to call home. AHMA is proud of the collaborative work we have done to establish this funding for all Indigenous people in BC.”

“BC Housing is working closely with successful applicants, including Indigenous non-profit housing providers and First Nations, to continue these projects through the development process. More information about specific projects, including funding amounts and development timelines, will be made public as they are finalized,” the ministry said in a release Tuesday.

The province’s target is to bring 3,500 homes, and property sizes range from studios to four-bedroom townhomes to build culturally sensitive and need-focused units to serve the population.

“With each new home built through the Indigenous Housing Fund, we are taking meaningful action to address the critical need for culturally supportive shelter and foster a lasting vision of community and resilience for First Nations in British Columbia,” said Regional Chief Terry Teegee of the BC Assembly of First Nations.

To view the full list of project locations, head to the ministry’s website.