BC is arguably one of the most stunning provinces in Canada, with its glistening lakes, lush forests, and picturesque towns. Having the beauty of this region at their doorstep means Vancouverites never have to go far to experience an exciting getaway.

And, thanks to ZEROCAR, a Vancouver-based carshare company utilizing a fleet of Teslas, you don’t have to own your own car to embark on a road trip around the region, as anyone can rent an electric vehicle and head out on an adventure.

What’s more, ZEROCAR is teaming up with Gold Rush Trail and BC’s Land of Hidden Waters to offer you the chance to win a trip to the BC Interior and a Tesla rental to get you there in style. You’ll also receive a three-night stay at a cozy lakeside lodge.

The Gold Rush Trail is an adventure corridor that connects BC’s Interior with epic mountain biking, glamping, hiking, guest ranches, and more. BC’s Land of Hidden Waters is also in the Interior but extends from the wine regions of Kamloops to the thundering waterfalls of Wells Gray Provincial Park and into South Cariboo.

After just a five-hour drive from Vancouver, you could be cruising through BC’s Land of Hidden Waters, where endless lakes provide ample adventure opportunities in any season. There are tons of water activities to take part in, like paddling and rafting. You can also spend an entire day fishing on the different waters or explore nearby wineries, breweries, and farmers’ markets while you charge your Tesla.

The Gold Rush Trail offers fall adventures galore, with some of the province’s best wineries, breweries, camping, and Indigenous experiences. A drive through this historic adventure corridor will take you on a journey of rich culture and picturesque nature.

Contest

For your chance to win a trip to trip to Gold Rush Trail and BC’s Land of Hidden Waters, a three-night stay at a Lakeside Lodge, and a Tesla rental from ZEROCAR, do the following:

Visit goldrishtrail.ca/enter-to-win Enter your name, email address, and date of birth

You must be 19 years of age as of the date of entry. The contest is open to residents of Canada only. Entry closes on October 19 at 11:59 pm.