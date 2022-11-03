Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan survives gunshot assassination attempt (VIDEO)

Imran Khan, the former prime minister of Pakistan, was shot at while heading a protest march in the city of Wazirabad on Thursday.

Khan was hit in the leg and one of his supporters died in the attack. At least four were injured.

One of the two suspects attacking the cricket-legend-turn-politician has been identified as Faisal Butt, a man who looks to be in his late twenties or early thirties. Khan’s team has told multiple sources that this was an assassination attempt.

Just hours before the attack, Khan had tweeted a photo from his Haqeeqi Azaadi March (True Freedom March).

Grand reception at Ghakkar Mandi earlier today. Massive support for Haqeeqi Azadi March. pic.twitter.com/sJMZ5Ko1hX — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 2, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has strongly condemned the attack on Khan and his supporters, and wished everyone injured in the attack a speedy recovery.

“[Violence] has no place in politics, democracy, or in our society,” he said on Twitter.