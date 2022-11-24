"Disturbing on many levels": Passed out and suspected impaired BC driver found with baby in vehicle

An allegedly impaired driver was found passed out in the driver’s seat in BC, and police discovered an infant strapped into the baby seat.

Nanaimo RCMP is investigating the incident, and they’ve shared that they also located a dog inside the vehicle.

“Shockingly, the vehicle was in park but the engine was still running,” Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

RCMP officers found the vehicle on November 17 in the parking lot of North Town Centre Mall at around 10:30 am.

The vehicle in question was a Ford F-150 pickup, and police were alerted to it after a report that the same vehicle had been involved in a hit-and-run collision earlier that day.

When officers located the vehicle, they tried to “repeatedly rouse the woman by yelling and knocking on the windows but were unable to.”

The responding officer called for EHS and Fire to respond to assist with getting the woman out of her vehicle safely.

“The 35-year-old woman was eventually awoken and helped from the vehicle.”

The baby and mother were transported to the hospital out of caution, and the BC driver is now facing an impaired driving charge after officers detected liquor on her breath.

Nanaimo RCMP said the child was turned over to its father, and the woman was transported to the Nanaimo RCMP detachment. It turns out she was 2.5 times over the legal limit.