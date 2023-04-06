This new immersive cyberpunk exhibit in Vancouver has a pop-up nightclub

If you’re looking for something a little different to entertain you this month — why not take a trip into the future?

Experience SYNCRA has recently arrived in Vancouver, and it promises a one-of-a-kind futuristic immersive experience you’d be hard-pressed to find anywhere else.

Now until April 30, the experience is taking over a 7,000 sq ft space on Commercial Drive, providing Vancouverites with a brand new way to explore music, digital art, 3D animation, technology, and creativity.

Guests will travel through time to SYNCRA City, a cyberpunk cityscape where electronic music and visual projection create a truly unique world full of light and colour. There are tons of interactive exhibits to be explored at your own pace, from touchscreen games to video warping and interactive sculptures.

With several neighbourhoods to explore, no visitor will have the same experience twice — the exhibit will be totally different for everyone that passes through. Every guest’s interaction with the cityscape changes a little something in the room, creating endless possibilities to enjoy this vibrant, sci-fi, cyberpunk creation.

The journey starts in the SYNCRA Subway Station, a room drenched in neon lights and alive with electronic beats. From there, you’ll travel to places like Particle Park, Mirror District, Pulse Alley, and more.

Guests can also relax by grabbing a drink or some food at the fully licensed Frequency Bar, where they’ll be able to change the lights using buttons on their tables to create whatever vibe they desire as they take it all in.

The venue also hosts a pop-up nightclub called Club SYNCRA, bringing the experience to a peak on select nights with a roster of DJs to elevate the unmatched atmosphere.

SYNCRA will be bringing this incredible experience to cities across North America later this year. For now, they’ve chosen Vancouver as the place to launch it all, and it’s currently in its extended run before it moves on the Los Angeles.

“We selected Vancouver for the global launch because of the strong music and culture scene combined with the region’s appreciation for world-class art,” says Creative Director Adrian Scott.

SYNCRA has a limited capacity each day, so don’t miss out. Tickets are available here.

When: Now until Sunday, April 30

Where: 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Time:

Thursday to Friday 7 pm to 9 pm

Saturday to Sunday 5 pm to 9 pm

Club SYNCRA DJ nights: April 15, April 22, and April 29

Tickets: Starting at $28.10 — Available here