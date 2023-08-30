Major changes made to penalties and power plays in international hockey

Big changes are coming to international hockey — in the rulebook, that is.

The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) announced on Wednesday that it would be adapting three on-ice rules going forward.

The 2023/24 @championshockey will start with a new format featuring 24 teams and new on-ice rules this Thursday.🏆 Read more at https://t.co/ldDBa42X8a ⤵️https://t.co/CHvuWQ21sw pic.twitter.com/AwhF4aCARU — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) August 30, 2023

According to the IIHF, the changes, which will come into play ahead of the 2023-24 Champions Hockey League (CHL), were made with “the aim of developing the sport of ice hockey and its future, as well as increasing the overall excitement for fans.”

The new rules are as follows:

Minor penalties are dealt the same as major: A team that caused a minor penalty will remain shorthanded even if the opposing team scores a goal.

Serving delayed penalties: A minor penalty will be served even if a goal is scored while a delayed penalty is pending.

Shorthanded goal erases current minor penalty: If a shorthanded team scores, the minor penalty against will end.

The IIHF claims that players and officials adapting to the new rules will not require “significant effort.”

“We’ve come up with three simple, but efficient changes that have high potential to add extra excitement to the game,” said CHL CEO Martin Baumann in a press release. “Since the CHL is a pan-European competition [in] which teams play in addition to their national leagues, it was important to create rules which can be implemented without significant effort regarding training and education of game officials, teams and other relevant parties.”

The Switzerland-based federation also called the changes “non-intrusive.”

“All three changes are non-intrusive and very easy for everyone to understand. They have the right balance of innovation, excitement and credibility,” Baumann added. “The CHL wants to be a first mover. I’m very satisfied with the outcome and look forward to seeing how the new on-ice rules change the game.”

Aside from the most recent modifications, the IIHF and NHL already differ in multiple areas of their respective rulebooks on issues such as fighting, icing, and number of dressed players allowed.