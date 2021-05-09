Homicide team deployed to fatal shooting at Vancouver airport

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed following a fatal shooting at the YVR Airport.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon when a man was shot and killed near the domestic departure terminal.

IHIT is deploying to YVR. A man was shot and killed this afternoon near the domestic departure terminal. Media availability later this evening in Richmond. Time/location TBA shortly. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) May 10, 2021

A spokesperson from the Vancouver Airport Authority confirmed the event with Daily Hive, noting that it has “since been contained.”

“Earlier today, RCMP responded to a police incident at Vancouver International Airport outside the main terminal.”

The spokesperson adds that the facility is currently open and safe for both airport staff, as well as those who need to travel. All passengers are advised to check their respective airlines for flight status and any potential delays.

“The safety and security of our employees, community, and passengers remains our priority, and we are fully cooperating with RCMP to support the investigation.”

Statement from Vancouver Airport Authority: pic.twitter.com/aKL7rXQEQR — Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (@yvrairport) May 10, 2021

The incident also caused major traffic closures in and out of Richmond on Sunday afternoon. The Massey Tunnel was closed in both directions and commuters were told to expect major delays in and out of the city.

Additionally, Canada Line service was temporarily suspended to Templeton, Sea Island Centre, and YVR-Airport Station, before being reinstated shortly before 4 pm.

IHIT is expected to release additional details on the incident later today.