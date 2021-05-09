Major routes closed in and out of Richmond for police incident

Major routes and bridges were closed in and out of Richmond Sunday afternoon for an unspecified police incident.

The Massey Tunnel was closed in both directions.

Commuters were told to expect “major” delays in and out of the city.

More to come…

This is a breaking story and will be updated as news becomes available.

UPDATE – CLOSED – #BCHwy99 – Police incident both directions both have all lanes blocked at the north end and south end of the #MasseyTunnel.

Expect delays.#RichmondBC #DeltaBC — DriveBC LM (@DriveBC_LM) May 9, 2021