"XRCIST": The lowlights of rejected, offensive ICBC licence plates last year

ICBC recently published its 2024 edition of rejected licence plates, and while some of them are pretty hilarious, some are downright offensive.

BC’s insurance company compiled a shortlist of 20 plates that it rejected while releasing a more thorough compilation of all the plates that weren’t up to snuff.

“Slogans are rejected if they don’t meet guidelines and criteria or if they’re deemed objectionable. For instance, if they’re discriminatory, sexually suggestive, abusive, or derogatory in any language,” ICBC states.

The top (or bottom) 20 included a strange mish-mash of phrases.

XRCIST was one, likely referencing the hit horror film. There was also TSN, IXLR8, TARGET, and AMEN.

ICBC has rejected many plates because of references to drug and alcohol use, including SO-HIGH, BONG R, SHIRAZ, EL SOMM, and FRBALL.

Things pertaining to violence, criminality, or bullying were also rejected. Rejected plates under this category included AK15, BULL-TT, GLOCK, BERETAA, and PIGPIG.

Unsurprisingly, ICBC also rejected licence plates related to unsafe driving, like 2FAS4U, CRASH1, DNT HIT, UNSAFE, USRRC, and YSO SLO.

Plates related to public figures, politics, religion, and law enforcement were also rejected, and lowlights included YS OFCR, UNDCVR, PIGGIE, MSK BAD, and NOVAX.

Finally, violent and sexually suggestive plates were rejected, like DD LOVE, DD STAR, BOINK, HOGASM, KIKI, LZY BUT, PISSTA, SI FUHT, XXX XXX, DIC DIC, and UB6IB9.

Do you have a least favourite? Let us know in the comments.