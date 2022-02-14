ICBC enters the modern age next month with online renewals

ICBC is getting a significant revamp, with online policy renewals, account updates, and more.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth made the announcement at a press conference on Monday morning.

Along with the online upgrades, ICBC will also be discontinuing licence plate validation decals as of May 1.

Online insurance renewals have been a heavily requested feature for years. The new system will allow customers to renew their policies up to 44 days early. So if your insurance expires May 1, you can renew as early as March 17.

“We’re really excited about today’s announcement,” said CEO and President of ICBC Nicolas Jimenez.

“Online insurance renewals add to the growing number of digital options available to customers, providing greater convenience, choice and flexibility for British Columbians.”

Jiminez suggested that the service would be secure and convenient.

Farnworth added that the online renewal option will be accessible via tablet, smartphone, or computer. Online renewals will be reviewed by insurance brokers, and they’ll still be available to help customers with “expert advice” on insurance coverage, both in-person or on the phone, or for online renewals.

Other services that will be available will include the ability to update addresses, find out if discounts are available, as well as the ability to change listed drivers and update how a vehicle is used.

“All of it online,” said Farnworth.

“Customers continue to have the in-person option for their insurance renewal.”

When it comes to licence plate decals, Farnworth suggests the change will reduce thefts, cases of misuse, and will “free up police resources.”

Farnworth also mentioned that many police services have access to licence plate scanners that allow them to retrieve information about a vehicle’s insurance status.

“Safety on our roads remains of critical importance,” he added.

You can read more about the upgrades here.