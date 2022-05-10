Human trafficking, animal cruelty charges laid against RCMP officer

An RCMP officer has been suspended with pay after being hit with multiple charges, including human trafficking and animal cruelty.

York Regional Police said that an investigation was launched when a victim came forward in April 2022. The police say that the victim came to Canada from Mexico for a job opportunity. Once the victim arrived at the Georgina, Ontario, residence, he was made to care for animals in “very poor working conditions that were not consistent with the agreement.”

On May 3, police arrested the victim’s employer. Provincial Animal Welfare Services were brought in to tend to the animals.

Now, the RCMP is saying that the man arrested, 44-year-old Israel Yahsif Mane Monter is one of their officers with the RCMP’s Toronto North Transnational Organized Crime unit.

“At this time, Cst. Mane Monter has been suspended with pay. His duty status will be continually assessed, and an internal Code of Conduct investigation remains active and ongoing,” the RCMP said in a news release.

Mane Monter was charged with the following:

Trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 279.01 of the Criminal Code ;

; Forgery, contrary to Section 366 of the Criminal Code ;

; Animal Cruelty, contrary to Section 445(1) of the Criminal Code ;

; Three counts of Possession of a Prohibited Device contrary to Section 92(3) of the Criminal Code.

York Regional Police are warning that there could be other victims in similar situations and ask them to come forward.

“Any victims who are hesitant to come forward due to immigration status concerns should be aware that they have the right to support and protection under Canadian law,” York Regional Police said in a news release.

“These allegations are serious and difficult to comprehend. As a police service, we work diligently to investigate instances of human trafficking and bring the offenders to justice, and we share this commitment with our law enforcement partners,” the RCMP said in a news release.

If you, or someone you know, may be a victim of human trafficking, you can contact the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-833-900-1010 or visit canadianhumantraffickinghotline.ca.

The RCMP is aware of the arrest of one of its member following an investigation by the York Regional Police. For further information about the investigation please contact the York Regional Police. https://t.co/gs59ZbcTuG pic.twitter.com/VrslpFQCZI — RCMP in Ontario (@RCMPONT) May 10, 2022

Anyone with information or anyone who may have been a victim is being asked to contact the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Section at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 6800, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.