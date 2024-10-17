Hullo Ferries, the high-speed passenger ferry service running between downtown Vancouver and downtown Nanaimo, is boasting its elevated optimal reliability level in its Fall 2024 service update.

In a release today, the ferry company states it has recorded a 99.4% reliability of its sailing schedule over the six-month period between April and September 2024.

“We’re thrilled with the trust our guests place in us and are continually working to exceed their expectations,” said Alastair Caddick, CEO of Hullo, in a statement today.

“Our success in maintaining such high reliability is a testament to our entire team’s dedication and hard work.”

In a previous interview with Daily Hive Urbanized, Caddick also shared that Hullo Ferries achieved a reliability level 0f 99.3% and an on-time departure performance level of 96% for the four-month period between April and July 2024.

Hullo Ferries celebrated its one-year anniversary in mid-August 2024, recording a total of over 400,000 passengers over the course of its first year of business. The end-to-end travel time of each sailing is about 75 minutes.

For the Fall 2024 and early Winter 2024 sailing schedule, Hullo Ferries will operate daily with up to six regular scheduled sailings in each direction per day, with the schedule determined by taking into account the input of a recent customer survey that received over 2,000 responses.

As well, in response to growing demand and the input received, Hullo Ferries has expanded its late-night special event sailings from October to December 2024, coinciding with events in downtown Vancouver that provide Vancouver Island residents with a more convenient and affordable way to get home. This includes special event sailings for Vancouver Canucks games, the 2024 Grey Cup, Cirque du Soleil performances, and concerts such as Bruch Springsteen and Sabrina Carpenter.

As well, Hullo Ferries has made the unprecedented move of scheduling both of its 350-seat catamaran ships to depart from the downtown Vancouver terminal after each of the final three concert dates of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour at BC Place Stadium on December 6, 7, and 8.