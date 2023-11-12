Hullo cancels weekend sailings after stormy weather

Passengers waiting to board a Hullo Ferries ship at the Vancouver terminal on August 25, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

This weekend’s storm has caused damage to a Hullo ferries sailing, prompting the ferry to cancel sailings on Saturday and Sunday.

In a statement, Hulu Ferries said all its sailings were cancelled on November 11 and 12 because of minor weather damage that occurred to Sthuqi’ and “extremely inopportune timing issues with pre-planned warranty work to Spuhels.”

Service Update: All sailings for November 11th and 12th have been cancelled. Please read the full update here: https://t.co/JOAITc844e — Hullo Ferries (@hulloferries) November 11, 2023

“Unfortunately, Sthuqi’ received minor damage as a result of yesterday’s gale force winds, and Spuhels was pre-scheduled for works that require a dry docking over the next week,” the statement reads.

If your weekend sailing was cancelled, Hullo said its guests would be issued a refund to their original payment method.

However, if payment is not received within five business days, folks are asked to contact its help desk at [email protected].

Since its opening, Hullo Ferries has been a game changer this year for diversifying transportation options between Vancouver Island and Metro Vancouver.