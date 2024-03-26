Whether you’re a small business owner or a solo entrepreneur (or as some like to call it, a solopreneur) working from home, one thing is for sure: a reliable printer is essential for your office.

But, let’s face it, with so many different printers on the market, it can be difficult to determine which is the best for your unique small business needs.

It’s time your printer did more than just print — and that’s where HP’s new line of OfficeJet Pro Printers comes in. With a range of innovative printers designed to supercharge your productivity, there’s something for every kind of worker.

“Technology plays a critical role in enabling businesses to function and be productive, with printing playing an essential role to deliver, present, and review information in a tangible and credible way,” says Mary Ann Yule, President and CEO of HP Canada.

“Solopreneurs already have tremendous workloads and responsibilities, so they shouldn’t have to worry about administrative tasks slowing them down. By investing in fast, reliable and quality tools, they can operate with efficiency, confidence, and spend time focusing on what matters most for their business.”

HP’s OfficeJet Pro printers include big-office features and super-quick speeds, allowing you to breeze through tasks in no time. All models are wireless and connect to WiFi, putting the power in the palm of your hand to print from anywhere when you download the free HP Smart App to your phone or tablet.

What’s more, as Canada’s most sustainable technology company, HP has made its line of OfficeJet Pro printers with at least 40% recycled plastic and is committed to Forest First Printing — meaning you’re doing something good for the planet with every page you print.

Here’s a look at which one is right for you based on your work style.

For solopreneurs

Solopreneurs are on the rise in Canada, with more than three million non-employer businesses now contributing to the economy. However, only 55% are confident in the future of their businesses. If you can relate to the struggle of finding the right tools to help you feel optimistic about your long-term business goals, look no further.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 8135e All-in-One Printer is an affordable and functional option that allows you to print, copy, scan, and fax — an all-in-one solution! It also never lets you run out of ink with the HP+ Smart Printing System that automatically detects when you’re running low and delivers cartridges right to your door.

Whether you’re running a side hustle or micro-business, this printer enables you to spend less time on printing and more doing what you love about your business.

For small business owners

If you’re a small business owner, the HP OfficeJet Pro 9135e will let you print for your business like a pro.

This all-in-one printer is reliable, cost-effective, and high-performing, so you can enjoy big office features, speeds and capacity to empower your team of one or more. It can print 25 pages per minute, has a 500-sheet page capacity, and features an interactive 4.3-inch touchscreen. Say goodbye to printing woes and hello to productivity!

Hybrid workers

If you’re a hybrid worker, or someone who brings work home with you, you’ll need a printer to help you be just as productive at home as you are in the office.

The HP OfficeJet Pro 9110b has been uniquely designed for those who go back and forth between offices — no more needing to bulk print or count down until your next in-office day to print.

It also offers a safeguard from cybersecurity threats no matter the location. With embedded, multi-level protection from HP Wolf Security, you can better defend your data and business to solve everyday security challenges and grow without risks.

To find out more about the HP OfficeJet Pro portfolio and discover the best printers to solo like a pro, visit HP Canada.