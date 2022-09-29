Do or die: How the Whitecaps can still make the playoffs

It’s officially do-or-die for the Vancouver Whitecaps.

With just two games left in the regular season, Vancouver is once again looking to make a late-season charge to the MLS Playoffs. The Whitecaps have won two in a row, but they’ll need to double their winning streak just to have a chance at the playoffs.

Sitting five points back of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, the Whitecaps need to win both of their remaining games, and get help.

The Whitecaps will miss the playoffs for the fourth time in five seasons if they suffer one more loss, or draw one of their final two matches.

The playoffs are a long shot, but is possible, especially considering that the Whitecaps play Minnesota United — the team currently holding down the last playoff spot in the West — in their regular season finale.

In the event that two teams are tied in points, the first tiebreaker in the MLS standings is wins. Vancouver isn’t likely to pass any of their rivals in goal-differential, which is the second tiebreaker, as the Whitecaps are currently a woeful -17.

There are a few paths to the postseason for Vancouver.

If Vancouver can beat Austin FC at home this Saturday, and Minnesota the following weekend, it would put them at 46 points.

Portland (6th in the West) and Minnesota (7th) would each need to lose their remaining two games for Vancouver to pass them in the standings. To pass Salt Lake (8th), the Whitecaps would need them to do no better than 1-1 in their final two games. To pass Seattle (9th), Vancouver would need their Cascadia rival to not win both of their last two games.

For the Whitecaps to control their own destiny heading into MLS Decision Day, they would need the following to happen:

Vancouver win vs Austin FC

Minnesota loss vs San Jose

Real Salt Lake loss vs LA Galaxy

Seattle loss or tie vs Sporting Kansas City

The odds are against them, but the Whitecaps can’t focus on that. What they can control is winning Saturday, and putting the pressure on the teams they’re chasing.

Do that, and maybe just maybe, they’ll be playoff bound for a second straight year.

What must take place for your @WhitecapsFC to make the @MLS playoffs this season?? Well, let our very own Brandon Timko explain what needs to take place this weekend to keep #VWFC’s hopes alive!! Are you coming to support the final home match of the season? Let us know! pic.twitter.com/OMnihYIqtp — Sarita Patel – 'Caps Club Reporter (@SaritaReports) September 28, 2022