How to watch and stream Vancouver's UFC 289 in Canada

UFC 289 is set to get underway in Vancouver tonight.

Taking place at Rogers Arena, the event will feature 12 fights. Brazil’s Amanda Nunes will be looking to defend her bantamweight championship versus Irene Aldana of Mexico in the main event.

The main card is set to get underway at 7 pm PT/10 pm ET and will feature a total of five fights. The pay-per-view is available to watch and stream for $64.99 through the following providers:

The prelims, which feature four fights, begin at 5 pm PT/8 pm ET, and are free to watch if you have TSN. It can be streamed on the TSN+ app for a monthly subscription fee of $19.99, or the annual package of $199.90.

The early prelims start at 4 pm PT/7 pm ET, featuring two fights, and can be streamed through UFC Fight Pass. Monthly subscriptions are available for $9.99, or annually for $95.99.

What you need to know

Nunes enters this fight ranked No. 1 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings. She has 22 wins through 27 contests. Of those 22 wins, 13 have come by knockout, and four by submission.

Nunes was supposed to be fighting Julianna Peña at tonight’s event. However, it was announced just over a month ago that Peña had suffered broken ribs during training camp, resulting in Aldana getting the call.

Aldana is plenty experienced herself, having been in 20 fights while coming out on top in 14. She has eight career knockouts and has won by submission on three occasions.