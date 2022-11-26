How to watch and stream Canada-Croatia FIFA World Cup match

Canada will hunt for its first win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Sunday.

At the expense of Croatia, too.

Canada, which fell 1-0 against the No. 2-ranked Belgium on Wednesday, will return to the pitch against the No. 12-ranked Croatia in search of not only its first win but first ever goal at the World Cup.

Canadian coach John Herdman may have inadvertently set the tone for the match, telling his players after the Belgium loss that their next step was to “F Croatia” in an “impassioned moment” meant to inspire his squad.

“I mean no disrespect to the Croatian team and the Croatian people, but at the end of the day, it’s a mindset that Canada is going to have to have if we’re going to have three points against one of the top teams in the world,” Herdman told Croatian media Thursday. “And it’s the mindset we took to Belgium.

“We have to. It’s part of ‘New Canada.’”

Croatia and Morocco played to a 0-0 draw on Wednesday, leaving Canada in last place in Group F despite a spirited — sometimes dominating — performance against Belgium.

Canada, which topped the final round of CONCACAF qualifying, last featured in the World Cup in 1986.

How to watch Canada-Croatia at the FIFA World Cup

Those with cable will have no trouble finding the match. Both TSN and CTV will carry the game, and each will broadcast the match via their respective website and apps available on major devices.

TSN will also offer the match on its TSN Go streaming service, which will enable fans to watch not only Canada’s games but all contests at the 2022 FIFA World Cup via its various channels. That luxury comes at a cost of $19.99 plus tax for a monthly pass, a four-month option available at $49.99, or a 12-month pass for $199.90 plus tax.

Alternatively, CTV carries a free-to-air channel should viewers have an antenna.

Canada World Cup schedule

Canada vs. Belgium: November 23 — 1-0 loss

Canada vs. Croatia: November 27, 8 am PT/ 11 am ET

Canada vs. Morocco: December 1, 7 am PT/ 10 am ET