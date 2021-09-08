The first English-language Canadian federal election debate will air on Thursday, with party nominees set to delve into five separate themes.

The debate will take place on September 9 from 9 pm to 11 pm (ET) at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.

The federal debate will feature the five major party leaders: Jagmeet Singh for the New Democratic Party, Annamie Paul for the Green Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau for the Liberal Party of Canada, Yves-François Blanchet for the Bloc Québécois, and Erin O’Toole for the Conservative Party of Canada.

Party nominees will cover the following themes during the debate, chosen on more than 20,000 responses from an online questionnaire:

Affordability

Climate

COVID recovery

Leadership and accountability

Reconciliation

The two-hour federal election debate will be broken into five segments, each of which will correspond to one of the chosen themes, with each party leader being given a chance to speak during each segment.

There will be questions from voters, questions from the moderator or journalist to each leader, a leader-to-leader debate, and an open debate.

The debate will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, the President of the Angus Reid Institute, with the participation of journalists Rosemary Barton (CBC News), Melissa Ridgen (APTN News), Evan Solomon (CTV News) and Mercedes Stephenson (Global News).

Thursday’s debate will air live across various platforms and Canadians can watch it the following ways:

Stream online:

ami.ca

aptnnews.ca

ca.yahoo.com

cable14now.com

omnitv.ca

politico.com

Postmedia News websites

cbcnews.ca

chch.com

CityNews websites

cp24.com

radio-canada.ca

reuters.tv

siriusxm.ca

thetyee.ca

cpac.ca

ctvnews.ca

globalnews.ca

macleans.ca

thestar.com

Watch on television:

AMI-tv

APTN

BNN Bloomberg

Cable 14 – Hamilton

CBC

CBC News Network

CHCH-TV

CP24

CPAC

C-SPAN

CTV

CTV News Channel

Global

ICI RDI

OMNI Television

Uvagut TV Listen: CBC Radio One

Global News Radio Network

SiriusXM Accessible formats: Closed captioning

Described video Languages: English

French

Dene

Inuktitut (Baffin)

Plains Cree

ASL [American Sign Language]

LSQ [langue des signes québécoise]

Arabic

Cantonese

Italian

Mandarin

Punjabi

Tagalog

With files from Laura Hanrahan