Here's how to watch the first English-language federal leaders' debate
The first English-language Canadian federal election debate will air on Thursday, with party nominees set to delve into five separate themes.
The debate will take place on September 9 from 9 pm to 11 pm (ET) at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.
The federal debate will feature the five major party leaders: Jagmeet Singh for the New Democratic Party, Annamie Paul for the Green Party of Canada, Justin Trudeau for the Liberal Party of Canada, Yves-François Blanchet for the Bloc Québécois, and Erin O’Toole for the Conservative Party of Canada.
Party nominees will cover the following themes during the debate, chosen on more than 20,000 responses from an online questionnaire:
- Affordability
- Climate
- COVID recovery
- Leadership and accountability
- Reconciliation
The two-hour federal election debate will be broken into five segments, each of which will correspond to one of the chosen themes, with each party leader being given a chance to speak during each segment.
There will be questions from voters, questions from the moderator or journalist to each leader, a leader-to-leader debate, and an open debate.
The debate will be moderated by Shachi Kurl, the President of the Angus Reid Institute, with the participation of journalists Rosemary Barton (CBC News), Melissa Ridgen (APTN News), Evan Solomon (CTV News) and Mercedes Stephenson (Global News).
Thursday’s debate will air live across various platforms and Canadians can watch it the following ways:
Stream online:
- ami.ca
- aptnnews.ca
- ca.yahoo.com
- cable14now.com
- omnitv.ca
- politico.com
- Postmedia News websites
- cbcnews.ca
- chch.com
- CityNews websites
- cp24.com
- radio-canada.ca
- reuters.tv
- siriusxm.ca
- thetyee.ca
- cpac.ca
- ctvnews.ca
- globalnews.ca
- macleans.ca
- thestar.com
Watch on television:
- AMI-tv
- APTN
- BNN Bloomberg
- Cable 14 – Hamilton
- CBC
- CBC News Network
- CHCH-TV
- CP24
- CPAC
- C-SPAN
- CTV
- CTV News Channel
- Global
- ICI RDI
- OMNI Television
- Uvagut TV
Listen:
- CBC Radio One
- Global News Radio Network
- SiriusXM
Accessible formats:
- Closed captioning
- Described video
Languages:
- English
- French
- Dene
- Inuktitut (Baffin)
- Plains Cree
- ASL [American Sign Language]
- LSQ [langue des signes québécoise]
- Arabic
- Cantonese
- Italian
- Mandarin
- Punjabi
- Tagalog
With files from Laura Hanrahan