How to watch tonight's untelevised Canucks vs Flames game

Tonight’s preseason game in Abbotsford won’t be televised, but fans will be able to watch it for free.

The Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames are set to play at 7 pm PT/8 pm MT, after both teams lost their preseason openers on Sunday. The Canucks lost 5-3 to the Seattle Kraken in Spokane, Washington, while the Flames lost 4-0 at home to the Edmonton Oilers.

Tonight’s game is being held at the Abbotsford Centre, which will be home to the Abbotsford Canucks AHL franchise this season. It’s the same venue that used to house the Abbotsford Heat, which was Calgary’s farm team from 2009 to 2014.

The game will be streamed for free on the Canucks’ and Flames’ respective websites. While the Canucks have not yet advertised this on their website or social media channels, a team spokesperson has confirmed that the game will be available to stream on Canucks.com. The Flames have publicly confirmed the game will be available on CalgaryFlames.com.

The Canucks will be dressing a more veteran-laden lineup tonight, with the likes of Bo Horvat, J.T. Miller, Conor Garland, Tanner Pearson, Tyler Myers, Tucker Poolman, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson in the lineup.

Youngsters to look out for include Vasily Podkolzin playing his first-ever NHL preseason game, as well as Jack Rathbone, and Michael DiPietro, who is getting the start in net.

The Flames will be dressing a less experienced lineup, with notable veterans including Andrew Mangiapane, Dillon Dube, and Juuso Valimaki. Adam Werner will start in goal, with Dan Vladar backing him up.