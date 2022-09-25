Hockey season might not quite be in full swing yet, but don’t tell that to the cross-section of Vancouver Canucks/WWE fans.

During a WWE show last night at Pacific Coliseum — dubbed as Saturday Night’s Main Event — star wrestler Kevin Owens entered the ring while wearing a customized “KO” Canucks jersey.

After a bit of taunting, Owens told his opponent Austin Theory that the jersey was actually a gift from Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau, a noted wrestling fan.

And well, you probably guess what happened next, with the crowd breaking out in a “Bruce, There it is!” chant that rang through the stands in Rogers Arena for the better part of last season.

Pretty sure this is the first time a “Bruce, there it is!” chant has broken out at a @WWE event. Thanks @FightOwensFight for showing Bruce Boudreau and the @Canucks some love tonight! @WWEVancouver pic.twitter.com/VreYphcZsr — Clay Imoo (@CanuckClay) September 25, 2022

Kevin Owens gave Bruce Boudreau a shoutout so the crowd at #WWEVancouver responded by chanting “Bruce there it is” (Friend sent me this video) pic.twitter.com/h9Z06R3key — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) September 25, 2022

There it is!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WWE (@wwe)

“Kevin, there it is!” doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

It’s not the first time Boudreau has gotten some love from Owens before, though, with the latter credited as the former’s favourite WWE star.

At this year’s NHL draft, Owens actually snuck up on Boudreau to interrupt an interview he was doing with NHL Network.

“Oh my god. Kevin Owens, are you kidding me? This is fabulous,” a giggling Boudreau said after Owens snuck up behind him in the planned surprise. “Oh my god. Oh man. It’s great to see you.”

And of course, the Canucks were known for handing out a wrestling belt during their post-game locker room celebrations following their wins last season to a team-selected hardest worker of the game.

No word on whether Boudreau was in attendance himself last night, but we hope he was having a good time wherever he was.

He won’t have too much time to rest though, with Vancouver playing their first two preseason games today, a split-squad home-and-away matchup against the Calgary Flames, kicking off at 4 and 5 pm PT, respectively.