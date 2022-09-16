How to watch tonight's untelevised Blue Jays-Orioles game

The Toronto Blue Jays game can’t be caught on Sportsnet tonight.

In a rare non-televised bout with the Baltimore Orioles on Friday, the Blue Jays — which are owned by Rogers Communications, which also owns Sportsnet — will instead be broadcast on Apple TV+.

That means no Buck Martinez, nor regulars like Dan Shulman, Pat Tabler, or Hazel Mae on the call.

The Blue Jays have appeared on Apple TV+ several times this season.

The September 16 square-off between the AL East enemies is a rare Apple TV+ game for Toronto, with neutral broadcasters, available to fans to stream for free in Canada and the United States. The game is also available on the platform in Australia, Brazil, Great Britain, Japan, Korea, and Mexico.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ doesn’t require a subscription, but you do need an Apple account, which is available for free.

Coverage begins at 6:25 pm ET/3:25 pm PT. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 pm ET/4:07 pm PT.

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+ will also broadcast the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Fransisco Giants. Coverage of that game begins at 9:25 pm ET/6:25 pm PT.

Toronto, at 81-63, is second in the division, 6.5 games behind the New York Yankees for first in the AL East. The Blue Jays also lead the Tampa Bay Rays by 0.5 games for second in the division and hold a share of the first wild card spot from the American League with the Seattle Mariners. Tampa Bay is third in the wild-card chase.

The top two division winners in each league receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league, including three wild card entries, will play best-of-three series in the Wild Card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.