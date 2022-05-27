How to watch today's untelevised Blue Jays-Angels game

For the first time this season, the Toronto Blue Jays broadcast won’t be available to watch on Sportsnet.

But that doesn’t mean you won’t be able to catch it on your TV — albeit with a few extra steps than usual.

Tonight’s Blue Jays broadcast against the LA Angels will be available to watch for free exclusively on Apple TV+, a streaming service operated by the technology giant. Most features of the service require a subscription, but Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball is currently free for a limited time to view with a weekly doubleheader matchup. An Apple ID (username and password) is needed, but no payment is required.

For other features of the service, a seven-day free trial is offered, before a $5.99 fee per month. Many Apple devices also come with a three-month free trial.

Tonight’s game against the Angels is Toronto’s first appearance on Friday Night Baseball this season, with first pitch scheduled for 6:38 PT/ 9:38 ET. In the earlier game, the Boston Red Sox will host the Baltimore Orioles at 4:10 PT/ 7:10 ET.

How to watch the Blue Jays-Angels game

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on web browsers available here. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices here, or check out the user guide here.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night baseball page should be available on the first screen. The game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked into once you’d like to start watching.

Other features on the app such as past games, classic game footage, and Apple TV original documentaries are also available.

Who’s on the broadcast?

The broadcast consists of a national crew dedicated each week to one of the two broadcasts.

Stephen Nelson (play-by-play), Hunter Pence (analyst), Katie Nolan (analyst), and Heidi Watney (reporter) will be on tonight’s game. Pre and postgame coverage of “Friday Night Baseball” is hosted by Lauren Gardner featuring analyst Tom Verducci, which kicks off at 5:55 pm PT/ 8:55 ET.

What else is new?

Apple’s presentation offers some unique features to a traditional TV broadcast, including showing each batter’s walkup song with a connected playlist available via Apple Music.

Live on-screen probabilities of in-game events (such as strikeouts, reaching base, and home runs) are also featured throughout the game, while Angels outfielder Brandon Marsh and Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. will be wearing microphones during the broadcast.