For the second and final time this preseason, tonight’s Vancouver Canucks game will not be televised.

Sportsnet isn’t airing tonight’s game against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, but you can still catch the game from the comfort of your living room. The team has advertised that tonight’s game will be streamed live on Canucks.com, as they did for Wednesday’s game in Abbotsford.

Preseason battle of the Pacific Northwest! 🦑 🆚 Seattle Kraken

⏰ 7:00 PM PT

📍 Seattle, WA

💻 Stream live on https://t.co/PNzetBC7iZ#Canucks | @TicketmasterCA pic.twitter.com/d4AqN34hP7 — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) September 27, 2024

Vancouver is 2-0 in the preseason so far, posting a 3-1 win over Seattle on Tuesday and a 4-3 overtime win against the Calgary Flames on Friday.

Tonight’s Canucks lineup

Tonight’s projected roster has been released, and once again, it does not include J.T. Miller. Miller was a curious absence for Tuesday’s game after the team advertised that he would play. His linemate, Brock Boeser, did suit up.

Boeser is in the lineup again tonight, along with some other notable players, including Elias Pettersson, Filip Hronek, and Jake DeBrusk. Goaltender Kevin Lankinen will also suit up for the first time with his new team.

Miller, meanwhile, was back in Vancouver skating with his teammates at UBC. If he is banged up, it doesn’t appear to be serious.

Here’s a look at tonight’s roster:

Brock Boeser

Arshdeep Bains

Filip Hronek

Danila Klimovich

Danton Heinen

Derek Forbort

Jiri Patera

Kevin Lankinen

Elias Pettersson

Kiefer Sherwood

Sawyer Mynio

Tyler Myers

Christian Felton

Kirill Kudryavtsev

Max Sasson

Jake DeBrusk

Sammy Blais

Nate Smith

Christian Wolanin

Linus Karlsson

The Canucks have three preseason games left after tonight, in Calgary tomorrow, in Edmonton on Monday, and at home to the Oilers Friday, October 4.

They begin the regular season at home to the Flames on October 9.