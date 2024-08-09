The ultimate guide to giving blood in Vancouver

There’s an easy way to give back to your fellow Canadians this summer and save lives in the process.

As Canada’s population grows and ages, there has been an increase in surgeries and treatments that require blood transfusions. As such, Canadian Blood Services (CBS) is seeking new and returning blood and plasma donors to fill the 5,200 open appointments in Vancouver from now until Labour Day.

According to CBS, one in two Canadians are eligible to give blood, but only 1 in 76 actually does. Although hospitals are currently keeping up with demand, the need for blood products is higher today than it’s ever been in the past decade.

Appointment bookings at Canadian Blood Services’ blood and plasma donor centres across the country aren’t keeping up with the rising demand for blood products. Donors are needed now to ensure hospitals remain stocked with life essentials.

If you’ve never donated before, there’s no better time than the present. Plus, recent changes in donor criteria mean people who haven’t been able to donate in the past may be able to now. Here’s everything you need to know about donating blood in Vancouver.

Who can donate: Blood types and eligibility

While new donors of all blood types are needed, there’s a vital need for people with group O blood. O-negative blood is a universal blood type that can be given to any patient and is critically important in emergency care, while O-positive blood can be given to any patient with a positive Rh blood type.

There is also a need for A-negative and B-negative blood, both of which only have a few days worth of supplies on hand.

Various factors can determine whether or not you can donate, including medications, medical conditions, pregnancy, travel, and sexual history. In 2022, the rule that prevented LGBTQ+ men from donating blood was lifted and changed to ask all donors the same questions about sexual behaviour, regardless of orientation.

Some common reasons for deferrals include getting a tattoo or piercing in the last three months, taking medications that affect platelet function, a low level of healthy blood cells (often caused by iron deficiency), and certain travel destinations.

If you don’t meet the donation criteria now, it doesn’t mean you won’t in the future. Deferrals are in place for your health and for the health of people who receive blood. Unsure if you can donate? Take this short eligibility quiz, or view the comprehensive donor requirements online.

How to book an appointment in Vancouver

Vancouver has two regular donation locations.

4750 Oak Street is open six days a week, while 888 Dunsmuir Street is open from Tuesday to Thursday. Booking an appointment is easy — you can book online at blood.ca, use the GiveBlood app, or call 1-888-236-6283.

Already a donor? Double (or triple, or quadruple, etc.,) your impact by bringing a new donor with you when you make your appointment. Take an office field trip with your coworkers, gather your friends for a donation followed by a celebratory supper, or even make it a date with your partner.

If your group has three or more people, Canadian Blood Services will arrange for a taxi service to the donor centre and back from your location of choice. Additionally, the Lifebus can take up to 13 people during the weekday before 5 pm.

The donation process

Now for the exciting part! Before you go to your appointment, make sure you drink lots of water, eat a healthy meal, and get a good night’s sleep. Bring your ID and a list of medications you take. Upon arriving, you’ll read a brochure containing important information about blood donation and a privacy notice before completing a donor questionnaire. A staff member will go over your answers and do a finger prick to check your levels of hemoglobin.

Next, you’ll get comfy while you donate. The donation itself takes about 10 to 15 minutes, so you’re welcome to read, chat, or go on your phone. Staff will keep a close eye on you to make sure you feel okay and are happy to address any discomfort or worries you may have.

Once you’re done, you’ll be asked to enjoy a snack and drink in the refreshment area so that staff can monitor your well-being.

Blood plays a critical role in everyday medical care. Who knows? Someday it could be you, or someone you love, who needs a transfusion. To learn more about donations, visit the Canadian Blood Services website and book your donation appointment today. Your fellow Canadians will thank you!