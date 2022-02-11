House of Commons erupts in laughter after Conservative's fiery vaccine joke (VIDEO)

Political strife in Canada has been especially rampant over the past few months, and sometimes it’s refreshing to simply see everyone get along, even politicians.

And what better way to bring conflicting parties together than a perfectly executed punchline?

During Sitting No. 28 at the House of Commons on Thursday, Conservative Member of Parliament Jacques Gourde cited over 1,000 people who received CERB payments outside of Canada during the pandemic.

“This was supposed to be a Canadian Emergency Benefit, not an international one,” he said. “No one inside this government did something to avoid losing $11.9 million — this is yet another scandal!”

And then, with plenty of pizzaz and emotion, Gourde delivered his punchline: “Mr. Speaker, is there a vaccine against Liberal incompetence?”

Carla Qualtrough, the Liberal Minister of Employment Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, reacted with a shrug and was then speechless.

She started laughing, and applause filled the House of Commons, followed by a standing ovation from the Conservative party members.

Laughter truly is the best medicine, and we could all use a few doses of it these days. Check out the delivery and reaction below.